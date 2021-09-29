© Schweizer Electronic

Nicolas to continue to lead Schweizer

The Supervisory Board of Schweizer Electronic AG decided that the company’s current CEO, Nicolas Schweizer, will continue to lead the company until end June 2027.

Before this decision the existing contract with Mr. Schweizer was set to expire on 30 June 2022. "Nicolas Schweizer has decisively influenced the successful path of Schweizer Electronic over the past ten years. I would like to thank him for this in the name of the entire Supervisory Board. We are delighted that, as Chairman of the Board of Management, he will continue to drive the repositioning of the company towards growth markets together with the experienced team," says Dr. Stephan Zizala, Dep. Chairman of the Supervisory Board in an update. “I am greatly honored by the big trust of the Supervisory Board. With the consistent continuation of our growth and internationalization strategy, we will deploy the opportunities of increasing electrification in all areas of life for our company and benefit from them sustainably. I look forward to continuing the success story of SCHWEIZER together with our experienced team,” says Nicolas Schweizer.