© Solarwatt AG

Solarwatt opens new production line in Dresden / Germany

Solarwatt opened a new production line for photovoltaic modules in south-east Germany. It is part of a EUR 100 million investment announced earlier.

The line is planned to produce one million modules per year, a statement states. The company also presented two new production lines for storage batteries which it started operating recently. The new F8 solar module production facility has a floor space of around 3,500 square meters and a production capacity of 300 megawatt peak per year. “In the new production facility, we produce around one million modules a year. This means that around 80,000 households can be fully supplied with green energy, ”says Solarwatt CEO Neuhaus. In the immediate vicinity of the new F8 module production facility, a new facility - with a size of around 2,500 square meters - that will produce storage batteries. This is where the final assembly of the Battery flex storage system takes place, which Solarwatt developed together with the BMW Group. Solarwatt purchases original components for production, such as the battery cells, directly from BMW. Solarwatt currently employs around 600 people worldwide, more than 400 of whom work in Dresden. However, Solarwatt wants to add 400 new jobs by 2025.