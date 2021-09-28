© Intervala

Intervala opens new Westmoreland facility

US-based EMS-provider Intervala officially opened a new 217,000 square-foot electronics manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters at RIDC Westmoreland Innovation Center.

The space comes with a new production floor spanning 125,000 square feet and houses Intervala’s recent multimillion-dollar investments in manufacturing equipment, technology tools and software used in manufacturing complex, high performance printed circuit board assemblies, electromechanical systems and cable and harness assemblies. “Our new Westmoreland site provides Intervala with an exciting platform for growth, allowing us to better serve our customers through expanded capabilities, leading-edge technologies, and enhanced innovation and collaboration. Intervala has added more than 100 skilled jobs in the Pittsburgh region in the last five years, and we are continuing to grow. We are grateful to RIDC for its partnership in matching us with a location and space that will comfortably accommodate our future growth and expansion,” said Intervala President and CEO Teresa Huber. “Bringing back businesses and jobs to RIDC Westmoreland has been our priority from day one. Intervala’s presence here not only aligns with that goal, it also advances the manufacturing ecosystem that’s growing at this site. Our community partners have been integral to the successful revitalization of RIDC Westmoreland,” said RIDC President Donald Smith, Jr.