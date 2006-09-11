Dage to showcase new X-ray inspection

Dage Precision Industries will showcase two of its newest developments in x-ray inspection technology in booth 5606 at the Assembly Tech Expo show scheduled to take place on September 26-28, 2006 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, United States.

On display will be the Dage XiDAT XD7600NT digital x-ray inspection system and the new computerized tomography (CT) option.



Dage XiDAT XD7600NT features a new 2M pixel imaging system for enhanced resolution, feature recognition to 250 nanometers in a unique maintenance-free package and oblique angle views up to 70-degrees in any position around any point over its entire 16”x18” inspection area. With superior digital acquisition technology and V12 ImageWizard software, the Dage x-ray systems represent the most advanced x-ray inspection systems available in the electronics industry.



The new CT option is available for the award winning XiDAT XD7600NT x-ray inspection system and further refines its outstanding performance with 3D modeling and volumetric measurement of solder joints. This new CT capability is available as an option with new systems and is ideally suited for analytical analysis of solder interconnections for critical applications such as stacked die, MEMS, package-in-package and package-on-package.