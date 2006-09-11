IHS Selected To Speak at IPCWorks 2006

IPC has chosen IHS to present its strategy for helping corporations ensure compliance with evolving environmental regulations worldwide.

IPCWorks 2006 will be held in Ft. Worth, Texas USA, on September 10 - 14, 2006 and focuses on updating professionals in the printed circuit board (PCB) and electronics assembly industry with proven methods for improving their efficiencies and for lead free implementation.



The seminar, "Confidence in Your Compliance," leverages the extensive experience and insight IHS has with sourcing environmental compliance information and the company's work with industry providers of lab-based and in-field parts and materials testing solutions. The critical information presented is valuable for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers who need to manage supply chains and ensure environmental regulation compliance.



Legislation in the European Union, China, Japan, California (USA) and elsewhere is requiring manufacturers of electrical and electronic equipment - or will soon require them - to eliminate or significantly reduce specific environmentally hazardous substances in their products.

Manufacturers may also be required to prove to regulators that compliance requirements have been met. Products found to be non-compliant will be barred from entering markets where regulations

exist, risking revenue from sales in those markets. In addition, heavy fines can be imposed upon the manufacturer for noncompliance.



Scott Wilson, Content Solutions Strategist for IHS, will reveal how companies can develop sustainable environmental use models that incorporate due diligence and the necessary information to power them, including:



* Direct sourcing of more detailed compliance information from suppliers

* Physical lab-based verification to ensure sourced information is consistent and to fill gaps when manufacturers do not provide needed information

* Use of in-field X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) testing to screen parts and materials as they are received to ensure expected material composition

* Monitoring of regulations around the world and how to translate them to business rules used in compliance processes



In addition, material declaration standards, certification standards, testing and their roles will be reviewed, along with an overview of the impact of regulations on companies whose products are out-of-scope of the environmental regulations - such as defense.