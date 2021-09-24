© Blackstone Resources - Blackstones production facility

Blackstone commissions new research lab

Blackstone Resources' subsidiary Blackstone Technology GmbH is commissioning a development laboratory for battery cell research at its new production site in Döbeln (Saxony).

"With this step, we are further expanding our market-leading competencies in the field of battery technology," explains Serhat Yilmaz, CMO, Chief Marketing Officer of Blackstone Technology, in a press release. "The development, analysis and testing of our battery cells will now take place directly at the site. Once again, we are strengthening our commitment to the climate-neutral electromobility of tomorrow." The new research center in Döbeln is seamlessly connected to existing manufacturing processes. Innovations and further developments in battery cell technology can thus be realized and implemented by Blackstone Technology in a particularly timely manner. "We will now adapt our product ranges to the changing requirements and developments in the dynamic market of the e-mobility and communications industry in an even shorter cycle," says Ulrich Ernst, President and CEO of Blackstone Resources AG. "We have spared no investment to equip our site in Döbeln with a state-of-the-art laboratory that fits our requirements. The research facility can keep pace with the best in Europe." The new safety and environmental laboratory will be a center of excellence for research into ageing phenomena and the analysis of components and raw materials.