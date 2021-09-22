© Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation appoints new Chief Manufacturing Officer

Electronics manufacturer, Tempo Automation, has named Mattias Cedergren as its new Chief Manufacturing Officer.

With a deep and varied background, including more than 20 years of global electrical and electronic manufacturing industry experience, Cedergren will lead manufacturing operations at Tempo to power the company’s strategic vision and growing scale. “Mattias is an industry veteran of the highest caliber,” says Joy Weiss, president and CEO of Tempo Automation in a press release. “He brings a breadth of experience to the Tempo team, spanning supply chain, factory operations and global business unit leadership. Mattias’s background in helping customers get electronics products from concept to volume production will serve Tempo and its customers well.” Cedergren was most recently the vice president of operations at Legrand-Finelite, a global player in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Prior to Legrand-Finelite, he held several senior roles at Flex, one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturing services companies. He most recently served there as global vice president for a portfolio of $1.8 billion across smart home, appliances and floorcare markets. During his 20-year tenure at Flex, Cedergren ran a start-up incubator, growing it to USD 500 million in revenue, and managed large campus operations across design, new products, supply chain, operations and reverse logistics. After leaving Flex, Cedergren joined Veev, a technology-driven hybrid real estate solutions company, as the vice president and general manager of global design and production studio. “Tempo’s software-accelerated approach to new product introduction is unique and innovative,” says Cedergren. “The Tempo platform’s all-digital process automation, data-driven intelligence, and connected smart factory optimize the complex process of printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) manufacturing to deliver speed, precision and agility—all to empower greater innovation. I am honored to join the team at Tempo and support our next phase of growth.”