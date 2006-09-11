NEA Provides Remanufactured Reflow Oven

NEA is providing a Certified Remanufactured reflow oven for the EASI-Line manufacturing and assembly exhibit at the Assembly Tech Expo (ATExpo) in Chicago, IL this year.

The reflow oven, a Vitronics SMR1030N, has undergone stringent NEA remanufacture and certification processes. NEA disassembled the system and inspected critical electrical and mechanical component systems. After components were repaired or replaced, the reflow oven was rebuilt and run through a burn-in cycle. To guarantee a successful integration into the EASI-Line, a final calibration of the system was conducted.