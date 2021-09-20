© Merck group

Merck: EUR 3bn investment in its electronics business

Merck plans to invest significantly more than EUR 3 billion in innovation and capacities of its Electronics business sector up to the end of 2025.

The company will continue to heavily invest in research and development (R&D) in material solutions and plans to spend more than EUR 2 billion in long-term fixed assets (Capex). The Electronics business sector of Merck is aiming for an organic compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% to 6% between 2021 and 2025 and is upgrading its top-line guidance for the second consecutive time as it is shifting from transformation into an execution and growth phase. “With our growth program Level Up, we are considerably extending our global production footprint and boosting R&D and innovation. Our highly attractive growth markets such as semiconductors and OLED are expanding at an increasing rate. By tapping into this momentum, we are significantly enhancing our growth prospects. We have proven our commitment towards relentless execution having successfully concluded our Bright Future transformation program two years ahead of schedule. It has laid the foundation for the ambitious growth trajectory that we now envision for Merck and its Electronics business", said Kai Beckmann, Member of the Executive Board of Merck and CEO Electronics.