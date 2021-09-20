© Fuji Europe Corporation GmbH

Elemaster adds AIMEXIIIc seriesP&P machines from FUJI

Elemaster has installed three AIMEXIIIc series pick & place machines from Fuji at their Romanian production site.

“The investment was necessary as Elemaster expanded its business activities due to increased demand. The goal was to increase capacity and improve performance with the new equipment. With the installation of the new line, Elemaster has made a big step in its production. Installation and training took only two weeks and went without complications,” explains Daniel Gabor, Regional Account Manager at Fuji Europe Ccorporation GmbH. The AIMEXIIIc machines for Elemaster were also equipped with 3D coplanarity sensors that detect the height and linearity of connections on the outer edges of components as well as on their underside. An MTU-M (optional unit) is also on board. Daniel Gabor says: “DX technology can apply glue dots with a gluetool before components are assembled. This is unique in the world so far. Elemaster has also added an LCR inspection unit to the AIMEXIIIc order. This enables the machine to check the values of passive components such as inductance coils, capacitors and resistors before mounting them. This prevents misplacements that an automatic optical inspection (AOI) could not detect.” “At Elemaster, we see advantages in the functionality and ease of use of the AIMEXIIIc. The high flexibility of the DX heads and the options considered during configuration create efficient processes for us. The high number of free spaces here, 390 and 8mm respectively, is also extremely positive for flexibility,” explains Massimiliano Redaelli, Operations Manager, Elemaster Romania.