Enics inaugurates new factory location in Beijing

The Enics Beijing team has completed an 18-month-long relocation project. The new manufacturing site is located at the JinTianHengYie Industrial Park (in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area),

“Relocating an entire factory is never an easy project. This has required careful planning by a large project team, and coordination with every customer, in order to ensure continuation of supply and consistent quality throughout the relocation project. After managing this and passing all inspections related to the massive project, we can definitely congratulate ourselves” tells Enics Vice President, Asia Jane Liu. “Our new location offers improved layout for optimized automation and space utilization. The site also houses a new testing lab that complements our service offering.” The 9400 square meter building houses 6400 sqm manufacturing floor space, as well as supporting office and staff facilities.