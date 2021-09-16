© LPKF

LPKF receives another order from the solar industry

After LPKF Laser & Electronics AG received a major order from a global solar module manufacturer in July 2021, LPKF now reports another order with a volume of almost EUR 10 million. The new order is expected to generate revenue in 2022/2023.

Christian Witt, CFO of LPKF, says: "With these two major orders we have strengthened our strong position in the solar market. Our laser systems enable our customers to produce more efficient solar modules at lower cost. LPKF will be excellently positioned in this fast-growing sector in the future." With the new order, the order backlog in the Solar segment exceeds EUR 40 million. Possible risks to on-time delivery, e.g. due to logistics bottlenecks, are monitored on an ongoing basis.