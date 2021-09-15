© Incap

Incap ups guidance for 2021

Incap estimates that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2021 will be significantly higher than in 2020.

The increase in the revenue and operating profit estimate is driven by improved visibility related to the customers' forecasts and the company's own assessments of the business development, a short press note indicates. The estimates are given provided that there are no major negative changes in the coronavirus pandemic situation, currency exchange rates or in component availability. Previously the company estimated that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2021 will be clearly higher than in 2020.