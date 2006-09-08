Bentago goes on-line with Global Tracker

Bentago's Global Tracker follows component shipments to top four CEMS in first month. Gets result in China, Finland, Poland, Mexico and more. The company confounds the skeptics as it tracks orders into Flextronics, Celestica, Solectron and Jabil, helps component vendors assure appropriate channel compensation.

Bentago, the Silicon Valley on-line solutions provider that covers the design chain from search to sample to sourcing and design win has successfully gone live with its semi- final stage application- Global Tracker™ Lite.



In its first "live" month, the new Global Tracker™ module has tracked 125 projects, with a sales volume over $10 million, into production locations in 19 countries (Argentina, Canada, China, Finland, Germany, India, Italy, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam.) and into all of the major CEM operations - Celestica, Flextronics, Jabil and Solectron.



Bentago has now closed the loop, offering a start-to-finish demand creation and tracking system for the electronics industry. Information now supplied by OEMs to participating component suppliers includes identification of the program manager, purchase location, manufacturing location (including CEM name and location), and manufacturing schedule. In situations where design has been outsourced, the CEM basically functions like an OEM, so the CEM engineer uses the Beganto tools like NeedaSample, NeedaQuote, etc.



The cross-functional, collaborative team is essentially built by invitation from the sponsoring component supplier, and includes inputs from the field sales rep and distributor, as well as from the OEM and the CEM. OEMs have been happy to supply information, because the system helps them manage and track their projects that go to contract manufacturers.



Component manufacturers already benefiting from being able to quantify the results of their demand creation efforts - and to compensate their channel partners appropriately - include Hirose, Torex, JAE, Catalyst, ALPS, Fox Electronics, NJR and Optek, among others.