© saniphoto dreamstime.com

Apparent oversupply of TV panels to be addressed with capacity adjustments

Thanks to their continued capacity expansion and M&A efforts, Chinese panel manufacturers accounted for nearly 60% of the global supply of TV panels in 1H21, according to TrendForce.

These suppliers have not only managed to dominate their global competitors, but also become the key determinant of the supply and demand situation in the TV panel market. TrendForce believes that, while the TV panel market has started to experience a bearish trend, the industry must pay close attention to whether Chinese suppliers will eschew their previous strategy of maximum capacity utilization and instead turn to other options in order to maintain the health of the overall market. Taiwanese and Korean suppliers, on the other hand, have opted for a strategy that optimizes their existing operations by reallocating some of their production capacities from TV panels to other product categories such as IT panels. In addition to raising these suppliers’ competitiveness through better product differentiation, the reallocation of production capacity also alleviates the suppliers’ pressure of having to rely solely on TV products to expend their panel capacities. Because the TV panel market’s out-of-balance supply and demand situation is unlikely to be resolved on its own, certain panel manufacturers have already begun assessing the feasibility of adjusting their production capacities for 4Q21. In particular, Gen 8.5 and Gen 10.5 production lines, which manufacture the majority of TV panels, play a key role in ensuring balance between the market’s supply and demand. While panel suppliers are expected to independently reduce their current capacity utilization rates, their new production lines will also gravitate towards a slowdown in panel output. Furthermore, ongoing issues with the supply of glass substrates will also constrain the capacity utilization rates of certain panel suppliers. Taking the above considerations into account, TrendForce expects Gen 5 (and above) production lines to contribute to the supply of all display panels, measured by total panel area, by 2.5% less than previously expected for 4Q21. As well, in order to alleviate the pressure of excess production capacity for TV panels, panel suppliers will not only increase the share of 85-inch (and above) TV panels in their current output, but also reallocate some of their production capacities from TV panels to IT panels, including desktop monitor panels and notebook panels, both of which are currently in demand. These aforementioned assumptions would suggest that total TV panel input by area is expected to undergo a 2.1% QoQ decline for 4Q21. In particular, Gen 8.5 lines, which account for much of TV panel manufacturing, will experience the most noticeable capacity reduction at an 11.5% QoQ drop for 4Q21.