Björn Lifvergren leaves his role as Inission's CEO

The Board of Inission AB and Björn Lifvergren have jointly agreed that Björn will leave his role as Inission's CEO, a role he has deservedly held since April 2017. The Board has initiated a recruitment process to find a new CEO.

Fredrik Berghel, Chairman of the Board of Inission, says: "I would like to warmly thank Björn for his efforts as he implemented major and important changes that positioned Inission very well for the future. The board, together with Björn, has made the assessment that now is the right time to find a new CEO who can continue to develop the company's strategy." Björn Lifvergren, says: "I am proud of my employees' commitment and the development Inission has had during my four years as CEO, where sales for the company have doubled and profitability has increased." Björn Lifvergren will be available during a transition period for a smooth handover to a new CEO. During the period until a new CEO can be presented, Inission's Chairman of the Board Fredrik Berghel will be Acting CEO of Inission. Deputy Chairman Olle Hulteberg has been appointed by the Board as Chairman of the Board until the next Annual General Meeting.