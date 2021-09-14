© HIPA

Semcorp opens production in Hungary

Construction of the Semcorp Group's first production unit outside China has begun; the company is building a facility that will produce lithium-ion battery separator films (LiBSF) in Debrecen (Hungary).

Operational production will be launched in the first quarter of 2023, writes Hungarian Investment Agency HIPA. The volume of the investment is almost EUR 184 million and 440 new jobs will be created in the region. Semcorp announced the construction of the 97,000-square-metre plant back in November 2020, located on a 19-hectare development plot in the Debrecen South Indusopens trial Park. The 50,000-square-metre facility will house four base film production lines as well as coating and slitting capacity. The facility in Debrecen will be the first factory of Semcorp outside China, where the company already has six production plants and a current annual base film production capacity of 3.5 billion square metres. The plant in Debrecen is expected to contribute around 400 million square metres (per year) to this total production capacity.