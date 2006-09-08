Material | September 08, 2006
Kyzen to Highlight Lead-Free Solutions at Assembly Technology Expo 2006
Kyzen Corporation, a world leading provider of environmentally responsible precision cleaning products for the electronics and high-technology manufacturing operations, announces that it will exhibit lead-free solutions AQUANOX A4520 and A4630 in booth 5138 at the upcoming Assembly Technology Expo (ATExpo), scheduled to take place September 26-28, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont (Chicago), IL.
A4520 is designed to clean under low standoffs and in the tight spaces caused by smaller and more heavily populated devices. The 8th generation aqueous chemistry has proven effective on all lead-free, no-clean and eutectic materials available today, while providing the lowest cost of ownership technology in the industry.
A4520 works at low temperatures and low concentrations while exceeding industry standards for people and environmental safety. Easy to use, the chemistry is effective without the use of sump side additives and provides brilliant joints. Additionally, it features a long bath life, and is RoHS compliant.
The cleaning chemistry can clean numerous soils including lead-free flux, tacky flux, reflowed paste, no-clean flux, RMA flux, OA paste, oils, fingerprints, light oxides and polymerized soils. It is multi-metal safe for use on yellow metals, aluminum, ferrous and composites in addition to most precious metals. As an additional benefit, A4520 is a biodegradable aqueous solution that contains no CFCs or HAPs. It is non-flammable and non-corrosive.
A4630 was designed from the ground up to clean lead-free materials while providing the lowest cost of ownership technology in the industry. This 6th generation product brings ambient temperatures and low concentrations while exceeding industry standards for both people and environmental safety.
A4630 is typically used in aqueous spray-in-air equipment at 10 to 20 percent, from ambient temperatures. The cleaner provides brilliant joints, pass after pass, without the use of sump side additives and throughout an extended bath life.
Equally effective on all no-clean materials, A4630 achieves the best cleaning at the lowest cost and most benign operating conditions of any product ever evaluated at Kyzen's industry-leading Product Development and Evaluations Laboratory.
Easy to use, the cleaning material is relatively people-safe and environmentally friendly. It also is multi-solder safe for use on all lead-free and lead-bearing solders in addition to most precious metals. It is part marking safe and compatible on all tested electronics industry labels (polyimide). While it is safe to use with PVDF, Kalrez®, Teflon, and ceramic elastomers and filters, it is best used in polypropylene or stainless equipment.
