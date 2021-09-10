© Darekon

Darekon acquires Swedish EMS manufacturer IHAAB

Darekon has acquired the entire share capital of Swedish firm IHAAB Component Systems AB in Stockholm, following an agreement signed on September 06, 2021. The company’s subsidiaries SMD Production AB and Kelab Systems AB are included in the transaction.

The company’s turnover is about SEK 40 million; its more than 20 employees operate in 1,000 square meters of space in Stockholm. The company’s operations will continue as before and the previous owner and CEO Peter Strömgren will continue as CEO for the time being, a press release states. “The Swedish market is interesting for us. Through the acquisition, our knowledge of the Swedish market will improve and we will learn more about the local supplier field, for example. We believe in the industry and want to move forward. This acquisition provides excellent support for our long-term growth strategy.” summarizes Darekon´s CEO Kai Orpo. “When I was approached by Darekon in 2018 I immediately saw a great opportunity for SMD/ KELAB to be part of something much bigger. With the ambition and strength of Darekon and the platform that SMD/KELAB represents in Sweden I strongly believe that this will develop to be a successful combination in the Swedish market for contract manufacturing.” adds Peter Strömgren.