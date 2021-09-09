© Carbon Mobile

Smartphone production returns to Northern Germany

Berlin-based start-up Carbon Mobile is relocating its production of sustainable smartphones to Germany. In partnership with Ingram Micro, the company's future devices will be produced in the former Motorola factory in Flensburg.

“We have committed ourselves to sustainability and quality in the production of smartphones in Europe,” Firas Khalifeh, founder and CEO of Carbon Mobile, explained. “With the new location in Germany, we can reduce our exhaust emissions for the production and transport of our devices even further and create new jobs in the coming years. Ingram Micro already operates the workshops for the repair of our smartphones and can therefore bring comprehensive knowledge of our technology into production. For us, these are the best conditions to jointly revive the city of Flensburg as a production powerhouse for smartphones.” The first test batch of 150 devices has already successfully rolled off the production line. Eric Rositzki, General Manager Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, adds, “We are proud to make an active contribution to the sustainability and quality strategy of Carbon Mobile. We support the clear vision and success of the new Carbon 1 MK II.”