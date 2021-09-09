© HANZA Holding AB

Hanza invests in Finland

EMS-provider Hanza continues to see high demand for its services and has decided to invest approximately SEK 30 million (EUR 3 million) in Finland.

At the beginning of 2021, operations in Finland were expanded through the acquisition of a sheet metal mechanics manufacturer in Joensuu. To meet increasing demand Hanza now makes investments in production equipment for machining and sheet metal mechanics, to a total of approximately 30 MSEK (MEUR 3 million). “We are carrying out an investment program that increases efficiency – and thus capacity – while lowering our production costs. Earlier this year, we decided on investments in our manufacturing clusters in Sweden and China and we are building a new production facility in the Baltic cluster. As the next step in our program, we are now investing in our Finnish operations”, says Erik Stenfors, CEO Hanza. "The underlying reason for all investments is the same; to meet a growing demand for manufacturing near the end market. Our concept lowers manufacturing costs and increases flexibility. Local production also results in lower carbon dioxide emissions, which is extremely important”, says Erik Stenfors.