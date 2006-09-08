Partnertech increase in<br>Poland and Finland

EMS-provider Partnertech is responding to the increasing customer demand and is increasing in new production capacity in its plants in Sieradz, Polen and Vaanta, Finland.

”We do not want to get into a situation where we have to say no to new orders. Therefore we are in discussions about increasing our capacity in Poland”, Mikael Jonson, CEO Partnertech said. “We have already decided to invest in the Vaanta plant outside Helsinki”, Mikael Jonson said.



Partnertech will expand the production size in Sieradz by 50%. In Vaanta, Partnertech plans to build a new 7000 square meter plant. 200 staff will be hired in Vaanta.



Partnertech also plans to make some smaller investments in machinery equipment fore some of the Swedish units.

