© Volta Trucks

Volta Zero gets Austrian manufacturing location

Steyr Automotive (formerly MAN Trucks) and Volta Trucks sign a manufacturing agreement which will see Volta Zero production commence in Austria on time, at the end of 2022.

The announcement follows a wide-ranging competitive tender process with potential suppliers throughout Europe. Over time, the contract will create up to 500 jobs in the region in addition to an estimated 2000 positions within the supply chain, a press release states. The Road-to-Zero Emissions strategy also confirmed the company’s planned market expansion across Europe followed by North American and Asian markets. Additional global manufacturing plants are also already under consideration. Confirming the announcement, co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Volta Trucks, Kjell Waloen, said; “The partnership with Steyr Automotive marks a significant milestone for Volta Trucks, and one of the important milestones ahead of us starting to build full electric trucks by the end of 2022. The team at Steyr Automotive has demonstrable capability to manufacture the Volta Zero with decades of previous premium truck-building experience. Building our trucks in Austria, in the heart of our European launch region, will accelerate our time to market and minimise the environmental footprint of our operations, supporting our sustainability ambitions – a key factor in our decision-making process. The partnership will now allow Volta Trucks to quickly ramp up our production as we look to meet the demands of our customers who need to replace their fleets with zero emission vehicles as soon as possible.” Siegfried Wolf, Chairman of the Board of Steyr Automotive, continued; “We are very pleased and excited that Volta Trucks selected Steyr Automotive for the manufacturing for the new electric Volta Zero. With the expertise and experience of our team in Steyr, we are looking forward to a long-lasting successful partnership with Volta Trucks.”