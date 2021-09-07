© NOTE (illustration purpose only)

Note UK adds production line

The contract manufacturer's facility in Windsor has been equipped with a new production line with equipment from ASM, Ersa and Nutek.

According to Note, the investment consists of a screen printer from ASM of the model DEK NeoHorizon 03 iX with the soldering inspection system HawkEye, three pick-and-place robots from ASM's D Series SiPlace, a soldering iron from Ersa (Hotflow 3 / 14E 7) and board handling from Nutek, writes the company in a short news update. Note writes that the new line is "more efficient, accurate and flexible", and that it marks the start of an upgrade of all four lines in Windsor.