Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© NOTE (illustration purpose only) Electronics Production | September 07, 2021

Note UK adds production line

Editor: Patrik Blomqvist

The contract manufacturer's facility in Windsor has been equipped with a new production line with equipment from ASM, Ersa and Nutek.

According to Note, the investment consists of a screen printer from ASM of the model DEK NeoHorizon 03 iX with the soldering inspection system HawkEye, three pick-and-place robots from ASM's D Series SiPlace, a soldering iron from Ersa (Hotflow 3 / 14E 7) and board handling from Nutek, writes the company in a short news update. Note writes that the new line is "more efficient, accurate and flexible", and that it marks the start of an upgrade of all four lines in Windsor.
Ad
Ad
September 02 2021 12:39 pm V18.22.1-2