Electronics Production | September 08, 2006
AMD and ATI closer to merger
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and ATI Technologies Inc. today announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, relating to the proposed acquisition of ATI by AMD, has expired.
In addition, the Commissioner of Competition issued an advance ruling certificate in connection with the proposed acquisition under the Canadian Competition Act, and the German Federal Cartel Office likewise has cleared the transaction. As a result, the conditions to the acquisition relating to U.S., Canadian and German antitrust approvals are now satisfied.
The proposed acquisition was announced on July 24, 2006 and remains subject to the approval of ATI shareholders, court approval of the plan of arrangement, and certain other regulatory approvals, including approval by the Minister of Industry under the Investment Canada Act and
prior clearance under competition laws in Taiwan, as well as other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to be completed during ATI's first quarter of fiscal 2007, which ends November 30, 2006.
A special meeting of ATI shareholders to approve the transaction is scheduled to be held on October 13, 2006 in Toronto. A court hearing to confirm, among other things, the mechanics of the mailing of the Notice of Special Meeting and Management Information Circular, and the meeting
date, has been scheduled for September 13, 2006.
"We are pleased to pass through the HSR waiting period and receive clearance from the Canadian Competition Bureau and the German Federal Cartel Office," said AMD Chairman and CEO Hector Ruiz. "We look forward to the October 13th ATI shareholder vote and additional regulatory
approvals, and to merging the companies to drive growth, innovation and choice for our customers, partners and the industry."
"Our integration planning is underway and the more closely we get to know the team at AMD, the more excited we are about the opportunities and potential for the combined organization and our customers once the deal is completed," said David Orton, President and Chief Executive
Officer of ATI.
The proposed acquisition was announced on July 24, 2006 and remains subject to the approval of ATI shareholders, court approval of the plan of arrangement, and certain other regulatory approvals, including approval by the Minister of Industry under the Investment Canada Act and
prior clearance under competition laws in Taiwan, as well as other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to be completed during ATI's first quarter of fiscal 2007, which ends November 30, 2006.
A special meeting of ATI shareholders to approve the transaction is scheduled to be held on October 13, 2006 in Toronto. A court hearing to confirm, among other things, the mechanics of the mailing of the Notice of Special Meeting and Management Information Circular, and the meeting
date, has been scheduled for September 13, 2006.
"We are pleased to pass through the HSR waiting period and receive clearance from the Canadian Competition Bureau and the German Federal Cartel Office," said AMD Chairman and CEO Hector Ruiz. "We look forward to the October 13th ATI shareholder vote and additional regulatory
approvals, and to merging the companies to drive growth, innovation and choice for our customers, partners and the industry."
"Our integration planning is underway and the more closely we get to know the team at AMD, the more excited we are about the opportunities and potential for the combined organization and our customers once the deal is completed," said David Orton, President and Chief Executive
Officer of ATI.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments