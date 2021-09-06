© Valmet Automotive

Valmet's Salo plant gets more production

Valmet Automotive has received a second battery manufacturing contract for the Salo battery plant. The new contract will expand the Salo plant production into high voltage batteries. At the same time, the extension of the Salo plant has been completed on schedule. The new building extends the plant’s logistics and production areas.

The new customer deal is a significant opening for the Salo battery plant, where production has so far focused on 48-volt batteries, a press release states. With the new manufacturing agreement, the Salo plant will also start production of high-voltage batteries for the automotive industry. The goal is to start production already this year. Further details of the new contract cannot be disclosed yet. The Salo plant has been expanded by 3,500 square meters. The construction work began in late 2020, and now the total plant area is 23,500 square meters. Most of the new space will be utilized for logistical needs, but also the production area has been extended. The production line for the new battery model will be partly located in the plant extension area. – Valmet Automotive is growing very fast in battery business. With the new customer deal for the Salo plant, we have already announced five battery manufacturing contracts in our Finnish operations. This is an integral part of our growth strategy that focuses on EV systems, says Jyrki Nurmi, SVP EV Systems, Valmet Automotive.