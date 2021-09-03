© vladek dreamstime.com

Spartronics acquires Inovar

Inovar Inc. has been acquired by Spartronics LLC. The EMS-provider has facilities in Logan, Utah and Tecate, Mexico.

Spartronics is a portfolio company of One Equity Partners and, with the acquisition of Inovar, will operate eight manufacturing plants within the United States, Mexico, and Vietnam, with approximately 1,700 dedicated employees and sales of more than USD 500M. “Our incredible team has done a tremendous job in scaling Inovar over the years, and I thank the entire Inovar family for a job well done,” said Blake Kirby, Chairman and Founder. “With the acquisition of Inovar by Spartronics, it brings geographic synergy, a depth of resources and the ability to leverage our talented team across a larger enterprise, which will benefit both our companies and our customers.” “With the acquisition of Inovar we will strengthen our position within the same core vertical markets, including aerospace and defense,” said Paul Fraipont, President and CEO at Spartronics. “As well, Inovar’s attractive near-shore footprint in Tecate, Mexico, complements our unique and growing off-shore capability in Vietnam.”