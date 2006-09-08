Electronics Production | September 08, 2006
Beep Science in partnership with Huawei
Beep Science AS, a provider of mobile Digital Rights Management (DRM) software today announced its partnership with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. ("Huawei"), a leader in providing next
generation telecommunications network solutions for operators around the world, on the DRM Industry standard from Open Mobile Alliance (OMA).
Huawei is a leader in providing next generation telecommunications network solutions for operators, and is committed to open industry standard Digital Rights Management from OMA (Open Mobile Alliance). By choosing OMA DRM products from Beep Science, Huawei will assure interoperability and future proof DRM solutions for its operator customers.
The OMA DRM industry standard is by far superior in adoption compared to any proprietary mobile DRM scheme in the market place; it is already implemented in more than 400 different mobile handset models and shipped in + 300 million terminal units globally, which paves the way for a fully
interoperable mobile content ecosystem for its adopters.
"We are pleased to offer OMA DRM products from Beep Science," said Zhang Guoxin, Huawei Digital Media Product Line President. “With a multitude of OMA DRM enabled handsets in the market, operators and service providers may offer DRM protected content to consumers, assuring interoperability and ease-of-use for branded content like music, video and games”.
Jan Rune Hetle, CEO of Beep Science commented: "We are pleased to further strengthen our global software distribution capabilities through the partnership with Huawei. We are committed to deliver highly scalable telecom grade solutions to Huawei's customers worldwide, to enable rich media
services and the rapid take up of 3G data services. Adopters of OMA DRM will benefit from the continuation of openness and interoperability provided in the standard, which historically has proven to be the foundation of success in the Mobile Industry”.
The Beep Science DRM product portfolio includes DRM server and DRM agent software for OMA v1 DRM and OMA v2 DRM industry standard. The DRM products enable content protection and rights management for mobile operators and service providers, guaranteeing interoperability with any OMA DRM compliant mobile handset or device in the market.
