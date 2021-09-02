© NCAB Group

NCAB acquires RedBoard Circuits

NCAB Group, has on the 2 of September signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in RedBoard Circuits, LLC in the USA.

“We are very happy that RedBoard Circuits becomes part of NCAB Group”. RedBoard Circuits will contribute to NCAB Group’s objective to take on a leading position in the U.S PCB market. RedBoard Circuits brings additional value to our North American segment with increased ability to offer our customers superior quality and service as well as more volumes to our existing factories. We have the same value-driven organization and the same focus on providing our customers excellent quality and service, says Martin Magnusson, President of NCAB Group USA. “Since the company was founded in 2009, RedBoard Circuits has served customers across the United States with high quality PCBs and excellent service. Becoming part of NCAB will give us even more leverage to support our customers,” says Peggy Harris, owner of RedBoard Circuits. RedBoard Circuits has five employees and is estimated to have a revenue of approximately 5 million US-Dollar in 2021.