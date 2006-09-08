Solectron wins contract from Sun

Solectron has announced it won a multi-year contract from Sun Microsystems, Inc. for its legacy StorageTek product line.

As part of the agreement, Sun will transfer to Solectron the operations at its StorageTek manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico. The contract further deepens Solectron's existing relationship with Sun.



"The Sun brand is tightly linked to the benefits our customers derive from our products, including unparalleled performance and lowest total cost of ownership," said Eugene McCabe, executive vice president, Worldwide Operations, Sun Microsystems. "



Solectron's deal with Sun is a continuation of Solectron's growth strategy that includes similarly structured agreements in recent years with other leading OEMs. These long-term manufacturing contracts typically include Solectron's acquisition of people and assets from the OEMs.