Kimball expands Mexican production

To support long-term customers as well as providing capacity for new customers, Kimball Electronics has decided to expand their Mexican operations.

The expansion project in a location near the current premises will more than double the capacity of the facility, a short press release states. The two facilities will operate as a single unit and will have shared leadership in key positions that will oversee both facilities. The existing facility provides 230,000 sq ft floor space, while the new extention will add 240,000 sq ft in Reynosa. The construction work is scheduled for completion in June 2022. "Our Mexico facility is one of the largest facilities we operate and we've been there for decades. It's a very popular preference of our customers. We support all four market verticals in Mexico. It's a very complex, large-scale manufacturing facility supporting all four of our end market verticals and we're at capacity. We have opportunities in our new business pipeline that are very close to being awarded and slated to be manufactured there in the future." - Don Charron, Chairman and CEO of Kimball Electronics