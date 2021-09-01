© SEHO

BYD buys selective soldering systems from SEHO

To expand the manufacturing capacity at BYD in Changsha (China), two new production lines were purchased and, after a comprehensive evaluation phase, BYD decided on the PowerSelective from SEHO.

The two new high-end selective soldering systems are designed for high-volume production and will be operational in autumn 2021. The systems are equipped with a separate fluxing module, two preheat stations, two soldering units for multi-wave soldering processes as well as an integrated cooling station. A further preheating module is followed by a module from the SelectLine product family that is equipped with a soldering unit for mini-wave soldering processes and a selective brushing system for the automatic removal of solder balls and residues. “We are proud that with Yiling Precision Electronics we have a partner in China who knows exactly the requirements of Chinese electronics manufacturers and who, together with us, pursues the goal of offering our customers solutions that make them even more successful”, comments Markus Walter, CEO of SEHO Systems GmbH, the successful business transaction.