© BSU Inc. (illustration purpose only)

North American EMS industry down 2.9% in July

Total North American EMS shipments in July 2021 were down 2.9 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, July shipments fell 26.3 percent.

The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.42, announced industry association IPC. EMS bookings in July rose 1.7 percent year-over-year but fell 30.6 percent from the previous month. “The electronics industry continues to be bogged down by supply chain disruptions,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Raw material lead times remain long and shortages are hindering production and delaying shipments.”