Arrow named Top Design Win distributor by NEC

Arrow Electronics has been named by NEC Electronics as its leading S/LSI design win distributor in Europe, based on the company's demand creation activities.

Arrow achieved the highest number of design wins and greatest overall lifetime value of business generated within NEC's European distribution network during the period from April 2004 to April 2006.



“Arrow's design-in capability rests on the highly specialised nature of its field sales and applications team,” said Haroon Rashid, General Manager, NEC Electronics. “This strength resulted in the design wins covering a broad range of technologies including microcontrollers, ASICs, MOSFETs and optocouplers.”



Arrow northern Europe marketing director, Chris McAneny, commented: “This award is underpinned by strong working relationships, both with NEC and with our customers. The strength of our technical support has been matched by the quality of our logistics solutions in the eyes of the customers, for whom a reliable supply chain is essential.”



Earlier this year Arrow UK was named Most Improved Distributor of the Year 2005 by NEC.