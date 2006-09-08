Avnet adds business unit for LEDs

Avnet has launched a new business unit that will be devoted to the high brightness illumination product markets, including light emitting diodes (LEDs).

Cary Eskow, a 26-year veteran of Avnet, was named director of the new business unit that will sell illumination products for interior/exterior architecture, specialty lighting, traffic control, channel letters, large format signage as well as medical, dental and clinical systems.



"Avnet Electronics Marketing is constantly looking for innovative products and new market and one such area is the high brightness illumination market," says Phil Gallagher, president of Avnet Electronics Marketing Americas.



"Lighting is hot today, and offers a broad array of applications and solutions for homes, offices and landscape treatments,” he says.

