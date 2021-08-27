



North American PCB Industry Sales Up 7.3 Percent in July

Total North American PCB shipments in July 2021 were up 7.3 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, July shipments fell 15.8 percent.

The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.29, writes Industry Association IPC. PCB year-to-date bookings in July were up 18.6 percent compared to last year. Bookings in July fell 4.3 percent from the previous month. "The North American PCB sector continues to see strong demand, but supply chain shortages are slowing shipments, leading to a growing backlog. The book-to-bill of 1.29 is a historic high, going back to the start of the IPC PCB report in 1991.,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist.