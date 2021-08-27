© Scanfil

“Customer demand has been increasing throughout the year and there are clear signals that demand will remain at a high level for the coming years. Our investment model in Suzhou is flexible and we can add investments and production gradually to respond to the customer demand. For example, in 2018 we carried out an expansion with a similar setup in Sieradz, Poland and it has proven to be a great success,” says the CEO of Scanfil Petteri Jokitalo. "The planned expansion is based on foreseen increase in our business in China and – for sure – we will also increase production / staff in line with business development. But as said it will be based on realizing business increase and the exact numbers will be seen then", says Petteri Jokitalo in an email. The current factory facility has approximately 17,000m², of which approximately 10,000 m² is dedicated to production and warehouse. The potential investment increases production and warehouse area by around 11,000m², a press release reads. The factory in Suzhou is an electronics and system integration plant. It serves a wide range of global customers, especially in Advance Consumer Applications and Medtech & Life customer segments.