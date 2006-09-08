Milara Introduces New Auto Vision Alignment Batch Stencil Printer

Milara Inc., a leading vendor of fully and semiautomatic stencil printers for SMT and semiconductor applications, announces the new SemiTouch Auto Vision alignment batch stencil printer (STAV).

SemiTouch Auto Vision alignment stencil printer (STAV) is a semi-automatic stencil/screen printer with full auto vision alignment. Currently, the system is targeted to the SMT industry with semiconductor applications scheduled for the near future.



The STAV printer features a maximum print area of 16 x 20", stencil frame size up to 29 x 29", and board sizes from 2 x 2" to 16 x 23" with servo-controlled, fully programmable X, Y, and Theta automatic vision alignment. The STAV is also equipped with new bottom-side tooling support using Grid-Lok or others. With universal Vibraserve® vibration squeegee heads, the printer is a must-have for any company's production line. Additionally, it offers users run-time diagnostics, message feedback and advanced safety features.



Options available for STAV include closed-loop squeegee pressure control, new ultrasonic bottom-side stencil wiping system, and choice of Grid-Lok, Red E Set or other support tooling technologies that can be requested by clients.