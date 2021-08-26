© murata Electronics Production | August 26, 2021
Murata to close plant due to Covid-19 outbreak
Electronics manufacturer Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd will temporarily close the Echizen plant in Japan after workers tested positive for Covid-19, writes Reuters in a report.
According to a company spokesperson on Thursday, 98 of Murata’s 7’000 workers have tested positive for the corona virus. Murata has made the decision to keep the plant closed until August 31. Any further decisions will be made next week, depending on the infection results. Murata’s Echizen plant is home to an important component for smart phones, computers and cars, Reuters continues. However, the company says it is planning to use existing stocks and output from other plants to make up for lost production.