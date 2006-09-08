Juki to showcase KE-2080 at Assembly Technology Expo 2006

Juki Corporation announces that it will premier the KE-2080 High-Speed Flexible Mounter in booth 5034 at the upcoming Assembly Technology Expo (ATExpo), scheduled to take place September 26-28, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont (Chicago), IL.

The successor to the KE-2060, KE-2080 is a sixth generation multi-purpose mounter featuring six nozzles that have a laser align feature and an additional IC head for fine-pitch components. This new generation system is 23 percent faster than its predecessor with an IPC9850 speed of 15,400 cph.



KE-2080 offers users a wider parts handling range with 01005 placement capability (0402 in metric), up to 33.5 mm square parts by LNC60 laser align sensor, which includes laser centering placement capability for most 1.27 mm pitch BGAs and an optional placement load control. LNC60, the laser align sensor, has the capability to measure six parts simultaneously, higher accuracy with the use of a powerful new algorithm, and a simple and robust structure.



Additionally, KE-2080 features speed improvement by using step motors to control the input and output buffer conveyors. The new six-nozzle head effectively reduces the number of nozzle changes required in production. Easy to use, KE-2080 offers interchangeability with data, feeders, nozzles and floor trolleys across the Juki line. The KE-2080 continues improvements in the user-friendly graphical interface while maintaining the ease of use and continuity of previous Juki models. It features the use of a mouse operation as opposed to a track ball, and has USB availability (FDD and CD-ROM are optional).



Extremely reliable and easy to maintain, KE-2080 comes standard with a new axes control system, which means more motors on the pick-and-place head, but a fewer number of cables. Also, LNC60 includes an internal control system. By communicating with the main CPU via IEEE1394, cabling is minimized. The system features gang replacement of head filters, and a mean time between assist (MTBA) display function. As additional benefits, KE-2080 conforms to the European RoHS directive and offers a vacuum pump option, making this system an environmentally and economically sound addition to the line.