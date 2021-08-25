© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com



Cable Manufacturing & Assembly has completed the purchase of Cablecraft Motion Controls. Cable Manufacturing & Assembly has completed the purchase of Cablecraft Motion Controls, based in New Haven, IN.

Dan Pappano, Chief Executive Officer, CMA commented, "Cablecraft is a preeminent brand in the motion controls market with a reputation for superior engineering and product reliability. This transaction brings together two iconic brands in mechanical motion controls creating a global leader in the design and manufacture of control cables, linkages, assemblies, actuation systems, and related components. Leveraging our combined capabilities, technologies and expertise will offer significant benefit to our valued customers while creating meaningful growth opportunities." Jonathan Saltzman, Managing Partner, Torque Capital Group, said, "This is our second addition to the CMA platform following our acquisition of Glassmaster Controls earlier this year. We are thrilled with the addition of Cablecraft which will accelerate CMA's ambitious growth plans. Cablecraft's complementary product portfolio and breadth of customer application knowledge, along with its recognized brand and reputation, make it an ideal fit with our focus to further grow and diversify CMA's ability to provide a broad portfolio of mission-critical motion control solutions to a variety of end markets."