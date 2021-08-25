© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

DarkPulse to acquire TJM Electronics West

Dark Pulse, Inc. has signed an LOI for the acquisition of electronics manufacturer TJM Electronics West, Inc, expanding its R&D and manufacturing capabilities in Arizona / USA.

“Acquiring TJM will bring DarkPulse immediate expansion of our Research and Development capabilities including prototyping while allowing us to develop additional proprietary components and manufacture those components in house.” Said DarkPulse Chairman and CEO Dennis O’Leary, “The facility will also house a team dedicated to Aerospace and Robotics development.” He continued, “We expect that DarkPulse will be expanding our team in Arizona into the TJM facility in the coming days.” Under the terms of the LOI , DarkPulse will acquire 100% of TJM for $450,000 in cash. The Company will invest additional resources for TJM’s ongoing operations and expansion of the business.