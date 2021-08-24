Ad
© barghest dreamstime.com PCB | August 24, 2021

Global PCB Top25: ZD Tech, Unimicron & DSBJ lead

In 2020 there were 128 manufacturers with revenue exceeding USD 100 million included in the list, up 6 from 122 in 2019, with a combined 10.3% growth rate from USD 62.342 billion to 68.789 billion.

Top 25 Global NTI-100 PCB Manufacturers by Revenue in 2020 (Unit: USD millions)
2020 RankManufacturerLocal NameCountry20192020Revenue Growth Rate
1ZD Tech臻鼎科技控股Taiwan4,0804,4549.2%
2Unimicron欣興電子Taiwan2,8012,9826.5%
3DSBJ (Mflex*+Multek)東山精密China2,1502,71926.5%
4Nippon MektronメクトロンJapan2,6522,639-0.5%
5TTM TechnologiesTTM TechUSA2,2382,105-5.9%
6Compeq華通電腦Taiwan1,9062,0547.8%
7Tripod健鼎科技Taiwan1,8511,8851.8%
8Shennan Circuit深南電路China1,5251,68010.2%
9IbidenイビデンJapan1,2381,55625.7%
10HannStar Board瀚宇博德Taiwan1,4641,5515.9%
11Samsung E-M삼성전기S.Korea1,0431,49343.1%
12KBC PCB Group建滔集團China1,2531,3709.3%
13AT&SAT&SAustria1,1531,36018.0%
14Nanya PCB南亞電路板Taiwan1,0551,30723.9%
15Wus Group滬士電子Taiwan1,2051,2433.2%
16Young Poong Group영풍그룹S.Korea1,1341,2066.3%
17MeikoメイコーJapan1,0821,1173.2%
18FujikuraフジクラJapan9771,0739.8%
19Shinko Denki新光電気Japan7641,06140.2%
20LG InnotekLG이노텍S.Korea6241,05468.9%
21Kinwong景旺電子China9171,02311.6%
22Simmtech심텍S.Korea8581,01818.6%
23Flexium郡科技Taiwan8851,01414.6%
24Kinsus景碩科技Taiwan75892021.4%
25Victory Giant勝宏科技China56381144.0%
Top 25 Total36,17640,69512.5%
Source: N.T. Information Ltd, compiled by TPCA
