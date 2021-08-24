© barghest dreamstime.com PCB | August 24, 2021
Global PCB Top25: ZD Tech, Unimicron & DSBJ lead
In 2020 there were 128 manufacturers with revenue exceeding USD 100 million included in the list, up 6 from 122 in 2019, with a combined 10.3% growth rate from USD 62.342 billion to 68.789 billion.
Top 25 Global NTI-100 PCB Manufacturers by Revenue in 2020 (Unit: USD millions)
Source: N.T. Information Ltd, compiled by TPCA
|2020 Rank
|Manufacturer
|Local Name
|Country
|2019
|2020
|Revenue Growth Rate
|1
|ZD Tech
|臻鼎科技控股
|Taiwan
|4,080
|4,454
|9.2%
|2
|Unimicron
|欣興電子
|Taiwan
|2,801
|2,982
|6.5%
|3
|DSBJ (Mflex*+Multek)
|東山精密
|China
|2,150
|2,719
|26.5%
|4
|Nippon Mektron
|メクトロン
|Japan
|2,652
|2,639
|-0.5%
|5
|TTM Technologies
|TTM Tech
|USA
|2,238
|2,105
|-5.9%
|6
|Compeq
|華通電腦
|Taiwan
|1,906
|2,054
|7.8%
|7
|Tripod
|健鼎科技
|Taiwan
|1,851
|1,885
|1.8%
|8
|Shennan Circuit
|深南電路
|China
|1,525
|1,680
|10.2%
|9
|Ibiden
|イビデン
|Japan
|1,238
|1,556
|25.7%
|10
|HannStar Board
|瀚宇博德
|Taiwan
|1,464
|1,551
|5.9%
|11
|Samsung E-M
|삼성전기
|S.Korea
|1,043
|1,493
|43.1%
|12
|KBC PCB Group
|建滔集團
|China
|1,253
|1,370
|9.3%
|13
|AT&S
|AT&S
|Austria
|1,153
|1,360
|18.0%
|14
|Nanya PCB
|南亞電路板
|Taiwan
|1,055
|1,307
|23.9%
|15
|Wus Group
|滬士電子
|Taiwan
|1,205
|1,243
|3.2%
|16
|Young Poong Group
|영풍그룹
|S.Korea
|1,134
|1,206
|6.3%
|17
|Meiko
|メイコー
|Japan
|1,082
|1,117
|3.2%
|18
|Fujikura
|フジクラ
|Japan
|977
|1,073
|9.8%
|19
|Shinko Denki
|新光電気
|Japan
|764
|1,061
|40.2%
|20
|LG Innotek
|LG이노텍
|S.Korea
|624
|1,054
|68.9%
|21
|Kinwong
|景旺電子
|China
|917
|1,023
|11.6%
|22
|Simmtech
|심텍
|S.Korea
|858
|1,018
|18.6%
|23
|Flexium
|郡科技
|Taiwan
|885
|1,014
|14.6%
|24
|Kinsus
|景碩科技
|Taiwan
|758
|920
|21.4%
|25
|Victory Giant
|勝宏科技
|China
|563
|811
|44.0%
|Top 25 Total
|36,176
|40,695
|12.5%