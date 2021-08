Amphenol Borisch adds SCHUNK depaneling to machine park

The Murray Percival Company has sold a SCHUNK SAR 1300 BD2 depaneling machine to Amphenol Borisch.

“Our previous router system required too much support for NPI and tooling. The SAR 1300 BD2 offers the flexibility and robustness that we were looking for and has increase our quality and lowered labor content.” commented Steve Black, SMT Engineering Manager for Amphenol Borisch.