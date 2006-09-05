ARTiSAN Studio joins the MODAF approved list

ARTiSAN Software Tools, a global leader for UML 2.0 and SysML software modelling tools, has announced that the Defence Procurement Agency, an executive agency of the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), has added ARTiSAN Studio to the approved list of tools for the MOD Architectural Framework (MODAF).

“We are extremely pleased that ARTiSAN Studio has been added to the approved list of tools for MODAF,” said Jeremy Goulding President and CEO of ARTiSAN Software Tools. “The move means that ARTiSAN Studio is now one of the few tools officially considered MODAF convergent and therefore approved for immediate use as a de-facto standard for business and capability modelling.”



MODAF is being adopted within the MOD in order realise a more coherent and integrated approach to the acquisition, management and operation of military capability. It does this by providing a framework for developing architectures that provide a means to model, understand, analyse and specify capabilities, systems, systems-of-systems (SoS) and business processes. MODAF may be applied across a wide variety of MOD processes including: capability management, acquisition, operational analysis, planning and through-life management. MODAF has been developed from the US Department of Defense Architectural



Framework (DoDAF). MODAF keeps compatibility with the core DoDAF viewpoints in order to facilitate exchange of architectural information with the US, for example in conducting international interoperability analyses. However, MODAF has supplemented DoDAF with two new viewpoints that better support MOD processes and lifecycles.