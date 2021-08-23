© KATEK

KATEK steps into the Euro-Asian market

With the establishment of beflex Malaysia Snd.Bhd. and KATEK Singapore Pty.Ltd., the KATEK Group continues its expansion with two strategic subsidiaries in Asia.

"The openings of the KATEK locations in Asia are an important strategic step for us. Companies are looking for a partner in the field of rapid prototyping who can combine the necessary know-how for high-tech electronics with local requirements, especially outside Europe. Especially in industries like e-Mobility, Healthcare and Semiconductor," says Rainer Koppitz, CEO of KATEK SE. Manufacturing at Beflex Malaysia, for example, is carried out at the Penang site, the capital of Malaysia, in accordance with the quality standards of industry standard 9001 and ISO 13485 for medical technology products. The focus is on prototyping and the subsequent production of small batches, primarily with batch sizes of about 500 pieces in the high-mix area and for 1,000 to 2,000 batch sizes in the low-mix area. "We are a strong partner for our customers in miniaturization and industrialization with the goal of rapid transition to series production. The particular strength of beflex lies in close cooperation with the customer that is already in the development phase. Here, he said, the close collaboration between the project managers and the customer's development teams is decisive for mutual efficiency," says Jens Arnold, Managing Director of beflex.