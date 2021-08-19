© Sakuú Corporation

Sakuú starts pilot facility for Solid State batteries

Sakuú’s pilot line will have the capability to produce up to 2.5 MWh per year of solid-state batteries and in the future will also serve as a customer learning centre for its advanced additive manufacturing platform.

Partners Relevant and Honeywell will aid in the process design by taking Sakuu’s proprietary technology and scaling up the lab environment into a fully functioning pilot manufacturing plant, a statement reads. To be exact; Relevant and Honeywell will provide engineering, process design, systems integration, and process manufacturing expertise to efficiently build the factory. The second phase is expected to follow in 2022, utilising Sakuú AM Platforms to mass produce solid state batteries with up to 1 gWh of capacity per year. “Relevant is excited to be part of this groundbreaking project. Combining Sakuú’s advanced technology with our experience in engineering, design and systems integration using Honeywell’s leading automation technologies, provides a unique opportunity to shape the future of manufacturing. We appreciate Sakuú’s confidence in Relevant and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership,” said John Carte, CEO – Relevant Industrial. “This is an important milestone for Sakuú. Our SSB technology development has progressed to the level where we have decided to move ahead with our plan to construct and operate a pilot facility. With the assistance of our key development partners, Relevant Industrial and Honeywell Process Solutions, the facility will be operational by end of 2021. This facility will enable us to provide our strategic customers and early access partners with solid-state batteries for their own development and testing”, said Robert Bagheri, Sakuú CEO and Founder.