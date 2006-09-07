Premier Farnell enjoys strong quarter

Strong second quarter sales growth performance, with sales per day from continuing operations up 10.8% on the prior year and slightly ahead of the

seasonally strong first quarter. Fourth consecutive quarter for which the Group has seen positive sequential sales per day growth.

Pre-tax profit from continuing operations for the second quarter ended 30 July was up to £14.8m from £10.5m at the same time last year on revenue higher at £206.4m versus £190.8m in 2005.





Half year profit before tax was up to £30.7m from £22.7m on revenue of £421.3m against last year's equivalent of £377.5m.



The strategic business review started in May is making good progress, said the group, with the outcome expected to be announced during the autumn.