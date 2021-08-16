© Aspocomp

Aspocomp has been certified with AS9100D

In addition to the PCB manufacturer's existing ISO9001, ISO14001 and IATF16949 certifications Aspocomp has now been accredited with AS9100 certificate.

AS9100 is the international Quality Management System standard for the Aviation, Space and Defense industry. AS9100 is developed and managed by the International Aerospace Quality Group. “We are one of few European PCB manufacturers that hold AS9100 certificate and it reinforces our strategic intent to be a leading edge PCB manufacturer for demanding technologies. Our team has done a very good effort in getting the certification done for the benefit of our customers” comments Mikko Montonen, President and the CEO of Aspocomp Group, in a press release. AS9100 certificate shows commitment to demanding quality requirements of our aerospace customers and also benefits the company's other customers within other industries. “We started the process in 2019 by acquiring the 54 page documentation and making a gap analysis on our existing quality systems. Along the way we consulted other certified companies, used a little bit help from consultants and finally finished the Stage 2 audit in March 2021,” says Quality manager, Antti Kangas.