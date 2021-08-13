© Offshore Electronics

Offshore Electronics to solely rely on NCAB as PCB supplier

Guernsey EMS provider, Offshore Electronics, has signed a sole source partnership with PCB supplier NCAB Group in a move designed to secure its supply in the face of current industry situation.

The agreement consolidates Offshore Electronics’ PCB procurement for its electronic contract manufacturing facility in Guernsey. The business originally had four suppliers but will now work with NCAB exclusively, a press release reads. The supply of PCBs has been severely impacted by a number of issues in recent years, including reduced manufacturing capacity in China, increased demand for electronic goods and a limited supply of raw materials for PCBs due to the ongoing pandemic. “To cut the number of suppliers during a squeeze may appear counter-intuitive but will ultimately help us to guarantee more stability for from customers. We’ve worked with NCAB for ten years and the company’s performance has been outstanding in the face of unprecedented pressure on the global PCB supply chain,” says Paul van der Tang, Purchasing Director at Offshore Electronics in the press release. He continued: “We’ve benefited from good pricing and stable lead times over the last eighteen months. In large part this is due to NCAB’s network of manufacturing facilities across the world that have maintained supply and kept lead times to a minimum. This agreement is a sign of our complete faith in its capabilities.” The unprecedented spike in copper prices that started just before the first lockdown, which has seen copper go from USD 2.17 per pound to a peak of USD 4.75 at the beginning of May 2021, has severely impacted electronics production across the globe. However, with NCAB, Offshore Electronics has been able to mitigate the effect of copper price increases, which has meant that the company has been able to control end-product prices to its customers. “Offshore has been a partner of ours for many years, but the strength of this relationship was never truly known until we encountered the recent challenges impacting global supply chains. During these times, Offshore’s flexibility and desire to work with NCAB has allowed us to manage costs whilst ensuring continuity of supply. With over 30 years’ experience within the electronics industry, we take immense pride in the fact that we have been chosen as Offshore’s sole PCB partner, as it epitomises the success we have shared over the past 10 years and demonstrates our joint desire to continue supporting each other for the good of customers,” says Ryan Pellow, General Manager at NCAB.